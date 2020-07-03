Left Menu
Get tested for COVID-19 ahead of session: Goa Speaker to MLAs

Ahead of the monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar has appealed to all the MLAs to get themselves tested for the COVID-19 infection. I sincerely appeal to all MLAs to get tested, Patnekar said. The monsoon session of the assembly is scheduled to commence from July 27.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-07-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 10:41 IST
Ahead of the monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar has appealed to all the MLAs to get themselves tested for the COVID-19 infection. Patnekar told reporters on Thursday the MLAs should get tested themselves for COVID-19 as they are on the field, mixing with people and serving them.

His statement comes two days after a BJP MLA tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The South Goa-based MLA is currently being treated at ESI Hospital in Margao town. It is better for the MLAs to undergo test as they often rush to places where COVID-19 cases are detected. I sincerely appeal to all MLAs to get tested, Patnekar said.

The monsoon session of the assembly is scheduled to commence from July 27. Meanwhile, the state legislature department on Thursday issued an advisory to the MLAs, asking them to avoid holding any meetings in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to the prevailing situation in the country and in Goa, it is advised to all members that it would be prudent not to have any meetings, briefings and other activities which result in gatherings in an enclosed space, legislature secretary Namrata Ulman has said in the advisory..

