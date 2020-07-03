4 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, state tally reaches 539
ANI | Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 03-07-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 11:34 IST
Nagaland has reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 539.
The state's Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom informed that the total figure included 342 active cases and 197 recoveries.
No COVID-19 fatalities have been reported from the state so far.
