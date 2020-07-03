MP: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Bhopal, Indore

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for Bhopal and Indore in the next 24 hours, an official said on Friday. Showers were witnessed in several parts of Madhya Pradesh since Thursday evening.

Heavy rains are likely to lash Bhopal and Indore in the next 24 hours, said senior meteorologist G D Mishra of the IMD in Bhopal. Bicchhiya area in Mandla district and Indore have received 77.4 mm and 51.2 mm rainfall respectively in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Meanwhile, showers in large parts of Madhya Pradesh, barring Chambal and Gwalior divisions, have brought respite from the humid conditions. As per the IMD's forecast, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur in isolated parts of the state.