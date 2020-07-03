Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Bhopal, Indore

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for Bhopal and Indore in the next 24 hours, an official said on Friday. Showers were witnessed in several parts of Madhya Pradesh since Thursday evening. Heavy rains are likely to lash Bhopal and Indore in the next 24 hours, said senior meteorologist G D Mishra of the IMD in Bhopal.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:54 IST
MP: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Bhopal, Indore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for Bhopal and Indore in the next 24 hours, an official said on Friday. Showers were witnessed in several parts of Madhya Pradesh since Thursday evening.

Heavy rains are likely to lash Bhopal and Indore in the next 24 hours, said senior meteorologist G D Mishra of the IMD in Bhopal. Bicchhiya area in Mandla district and Indore have received 77.4 mm and 51.2 mm rainfall respectively in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Meanwhile, showers in large parts of Madhya Pradesh, barring Chambal and Gwalior divisions, have brought respite from the humid conditions. As per the IMD's forecast, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur in isolated parts of the state.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

PM's visit to Ladakh to boost morale of 'valorous soldiers': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ladakh and said the tour will boost the morale of our valorous soldiers. Modis visit to Ladakh came amidst the ongoing stand-off between the Indian ...

Calcultta HC additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee passes away

Calcutta High Court additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. He passed away around 5.14 am at a city hospital today. He was 51 years old.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expre...

Prior approval for power supply equipment imports from China mandatory: Govt

The power ministry has made prior permission mandatory to import electricity equipment - used in supply network - from prior reference countries like China and Pakistan. The decision taken by the ministry amid stand-off with China at the bo...

Air France : 1,022 jobs to be cut at HOP! airline - union representative

Some 1,022 jobs will be cut at Frances HOP airline as parent Air France prepares to shed jobs to grapple with the coronavirus crisis, CGT union representative Joel Rondel said on Friday.Air France managers are meeting with labour unions to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020