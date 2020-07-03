Left Menu
Heavy rains cause waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has come to a standstill with heavy waterlogging being reported in several areas.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 15:07 IST
King's Circle, Mumbai [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has come to a standstill with heavy waterlogging being reported in several areas. On Friday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received water logging complaints from eight areas - Bhulabai Desai Road, Bindu Madhav Junction, Worli naka, Hindmata Junction, Dhobi Ghat Cuff parade, Chirabazar, C P Office, and Byculla Police Station.

Waterlogging in these places forced the closure of subways and vehicle movement slowed down as well. The city witnessed rain showers overnight. However, it turned into heavy rainfall in the morning.

The region recorded over 54 mm of rainfall in the last 12 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified light rain between 2.5 and 7.5 mm; moderate rain (7.6-35.5 mm); heavy rain (35.6-64.4 mm); and extremely heavy rain (64.5 - 124.4 mm). (ANI)

