TN CM announces solatium to kin of four asphyxiation victims

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of four people who died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at a house in Tuticorin district. He condoled the deaths and directed the Tuticorin district administration to provide the solatium to the families of the deceased persons.

