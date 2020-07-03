Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM announces solatium to kin of four asphyxiation victims

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of four people who died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at a house in Tuticorin district. The four died due to asphyxiation when they were cleaning a septic tank at a house in Keela Chekkarakudi in Tuticorin district.PTI JSP SS PTI PTI

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:55 IST
TN CM announces solatium to kin of four asphyxiation victims

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of four people who died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at a house in Tuticorin district. He condoled the deaths and directed the Tuticorin district administration to provide the solatium to the families of the deceased persons.

"I have ordered the Tuticorin district administration to provide a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the four families," he said in an official release here. The four died due to asphyxiation when they were cleaning a septic tank at a house in Keela Chekkarakudi in Tuticorin district.PTI JSP SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Aluko to offer evidence to parliamentary committee over inclusion in UK Sport

Former England striker Eni Aluko will give evidence to a British parliamentary committee next week on the subject of inclusion and representation issues surrounding the leadership roles in sport. The lack of minority representation in natio...

AP Corporation for Outsourced Services launched

Amaravati, Jul 3 PTI Eight months after it was incorporated as a non-profit body, the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services APCOS formally started functioning with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launching it on Friday. AP...

UN agency: North Europe radiation likely linked to reactor

The UN nuclear agency said Friday that slightly elevated levels of radioactivity detected in northern Europe likely were related to a nuclear reactor that was either operating or undergoing maintenance, but its still unclear where it is loc...

Customs probes 18 commercial fraud cases booked during lockdown involving goods worth Rs 170 cr

Customs preventive officials here are investigating 18 cases of commercial frauds, booked during the COVID-induced lockdown period, involving goods worth Rs 170 crore being exported to Pakistan, UAE and African nations among others, officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020