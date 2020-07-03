Injured tusker dies despite treatment

Coimbatore, July 3 (PTI): Close on the heels of the death of two elephants in Coimbatore district, an eight-year- old injured tusker, under treatment for the last six days, died at the Sirumugai forest range on Friday, forest officials said. The tusker was found lying on its side in Pethikutti area and could not stand up due to severe injuries on the legs.

A forest department veterinarian started giving treatment from June 26, they said. The condition of the tusker was improving and it walked a few steps on Wednesday after being given glucose, nutritious food and antiboitics.

However, the elephant died in the afternoon, a forest official said. This is the third elephant dying in the last 24 hours in the district, particularly in the Mettupalayam area, as one elephant was shot dead by farmers and another died of ill health.

In Nilgiris district, an elephant died of electrocution in a bamboo resort in Masinagudi area of Nilgiris district..