Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naidu holds talks with officials regarding seating arrangements in RS during Parl's monsoon session

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu held discussions with officials on Friday on various options for conducting the proceedings of the Upper House during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, as only 127 members can be accommodated in the main hall and galleries while following physical-distancing norms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:34 IST
Naidu holds talks with officials regarding seating arrangements in RS during Parl's monsoon session
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu held discussions with officials on Friday on various options for conducting the proceedings of the Upper House during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, as only 127 members can be accommodated in the main hall and galleries while following physical-distancing norms. Sources said a limited virtual participation is also being considered as an option.

The chamber and the galleries of the Rajya Sabha can accommodate 127 members while adhering to physical-distancing norms, the sources said. All the galleries except the media gallery would be utilised for the seating of members, the sources said, adding that the seating arrangements for mediapersons in the media gallery would also be in conformity with physical-distancing norms for which guidelines would be evolved.

The secretary general and other senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat participated in the hour-long deliberations, during which various options were discussed, the sources said. The broad position that emerged was making seating arrangements for 127 members in the chamber and galleries of the House, in conformity with physical-distancing norms, and making provisions for the remaining members to participate in the proceedings virtually from either the Central Hall or the Balayogi Auditorium on the Parliament House premises, the sources added.

Limited virtual participation is being considered in view of the capacity constraints of the NIC at present, they added. At the meeting, Naidu reiterated the need to upscale capacities for a larger virtual Parliament in due course.

He suggested that the effort shall be to enable participation of the members in the proceedings from within the House to the extent possible through appropriate planning. Given the limited seating capacity of 127 members in the chamber and galleries, Naidu directed the officials of the Secretariat to draw up appropriate plans for seating, based on the strength of various parties in the House, or any other effective criteria like preparing a list of the participants in the proceedings of the House for the day, who would be accommodated accordingly, the sources pointed out.

Issues relating to taking up the Question Hour, voting in the House if required, administering oath or affirmation to the newly-elected members, a detailed planning for the transportation of members, effective measures for physical distancing and sanitisation were also discussed at the meeting. The chairman directed the officials to submit a detailed action plan for further consideration by early next week.

Friday's review, the sources said, was aimed at enabling the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to be in a position to execute the best possible option of holding the proceedings by preparing for the same and take necessary actions whenever the government decides to hold the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland bans sale, consumption of dog meat

The Nagaland government on Friday banned the sale and consumption of dog meat, in a significant decision amid concerns over cruelty to animals. The decision to ban commercial import and trading of dogs, and sale of dog meat, both cooked and...

Messages claiming Iran nuclear site fire deepen mystery

An online video and messages purportedly claiming responsibility for a fire that analysts say damaged a centrifuge assembly plant at Irans underground Natanz nuclear site deepened the mystery Friday around the incident. The multiple, differ...

Two policemen die of coronavirus infection in Mumbai

A 50-year-old assistant policeinspector and a head constable posted in Mumbai have died dueto COVID-19, officials said on FridayThe assistant police inspector is the second officerfrom the Mumbai police force to die due to coronavirusinfect...

As COVID-19 numbers rise, Guj CM, Dy CM to tour Surat on Sat

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani will visit Surat on Saturday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation there since the diamond hub is emerging as the second outbreak hotspot in the state after Ahmedabad. Over 5,400 COVID-19 cases have bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020