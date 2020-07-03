Left Menu
Haggling over price of mangoes, security guard shoots fruit seller in Noida

The 25-year-old fruit seller has been identified as Pardesi, while the accused security guard is 40-year-old Satendra Nath Pandey, who has been arrested, the police said. The incident took place near Khoda Colony, under Sector 58 police station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. He stopped to buy fruits near Khoda Colony where a dispute broke out between him and some of the fruit sellers over the rates of mangoes.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:13 IST
A young fruit seller was hospitalised after being shot at by a private security guard in Noida on Friday allegedly after a clash that broke out due to a dispute over the price of mangoes, police said. The 25-year-old fruit seller has been identified as Pardesi, while the accused security guard is 40-year-old Satendra Nath Pandey, who has been arrested, the police said.

The incident took place near Khoda Colony, under Sector 58 police station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. “The security guard was returning home after night duty at the office in Sector 27. He stopped to buy fruits near Khoda Colony where a dispute broke out between him and some of the fruit sellers over the rates of mangoes. The fruit sellers got into a physical duel with him after which he left for his office from where he came back with a gun,” Singh said.

“After returning to the spot, he shot one of the fruit sellers with whom he had a fight on his leg, leaving him injured,” the officer said. The injured fruit seller was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment immediately when the police were alerted and the accused man taken into custody, Additional DCP Singh said.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 58 police station and further proceedings in the case were underway, the police said..

