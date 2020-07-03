Man, his daughter killed by wife's lover in Ghaziabad

A man has been arrested in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad area for allegedly killing the husband and the nine-year-old daughter of a woman he had an affair with, police said on Friday. The incident happened on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday and the accused, Safeer, has been arrested, they said.

The deceased man, Abdullah (38), was the maternal brother of the accused. Safeer was allegedly in an extra-marital relationship with Abdullah's wife, police said. Abdullah was staying at a rented accommodation in Shaheed Nagar colony for the last 7 years with his wife, three daughters and a son. A few days ago Abdullah had an altercation with his wife and he objected to her meetings with his cousin Safeer. Abdullah sent his wife and their three kids to his native place Jalalpur village of Bulandshahar district, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

Enraged over the issue, Safeer planned to kill his cousin, the SSP said. Safeer surreptitiously barged inside the house from an adjacent roof and stabbed Abdullah to death on the intervening night of July 2-3. In the meantime, his daughter woke up and tried to raise an alarm, but Safeer also stabbed her to death, Naithani said.

Safeer was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the father of Abdullah. He confessed to the affair and killings, the SSP said, adding Safeer has been sent to jail..