Search ops launched in J-K's Kathua after reports of 'suspected movement' along IB
Security forces launched a search operation on Friday following reports of "suspected movement" in the riverine areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua-Samba sector, officials said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:32 IST
Security forces launched a search operation on Friday following reports of "suspected movement" in the riverine areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua-Samba sector, officials said. Some people informed the police about suspected movement of two persons near the Ujjah nallah in Kote Panu and Pundori hamlets, and they swung into action and launched the operation in the area, they said.
The entire area was cordoned off and searches conducted for several hours, the officials said. In the last few years, terrorists have infiltrated into India through Hiranagar and Samba and carried out attacks on Army camps and police stations in Samba, Kathua, Jammu and Nagrota areas.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- KathuaSamba
- IB
- Kashmir
- International Border
- Hiranagar
- India
- Kathua
- Nagrota
ALSO READ
Qureshi urges OIC to 'step up its efforts' to resolve Kashmir issue: Pak FO
132 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; tally crosses 6,000: Officials.
An Army personnel killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, say officials.
Jammu and Kashmir reports 132 new COVID-19 cases
Kashmiri residents stranded in Pak to return via Attari border this week