Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man slips near canal, stays all night clinging to a tree in Andhra's Nellore

A man was on Friday rescued after he slipped near Kanigiri reservoir main canal and clung to a tree throughout the night. He was on his way to kin's place when the incident happened on Thursday in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-07-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 01:00 IST
Man slips near canal, stays all night clinging to a tree in Andhra's Nellore
Man rescued after being slipped near Kanigiri Reservoir Canal in Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A man was on Friday rescued after he slipped near Kanigiri reservoir main canal and clung to a tree throughout the night. He was on his way to kin's place when the incident happened on Thursday in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Orugumta Venkata Subbareddy is resident of Mohammadapuram in Podalakuru Mandal, Nellore district. He was going to his relative's place at Sangam in the same district on Thursday.

On the way, he stopped near the canal for urinating. Somehow he slipped and fell down near the canal. He held on to a tree stem. Though he shouted for rescue, it was not audible to anybody. Subbareddy stayed all night clinging to the tree. On Friday morning, a local resident Gadde Malakondaiah went to the canal. He heard the shouts of Subbareddy and rescued him with the help of local youth Ashok and Venkatesh and pulled him on to the banks of the canal.

Villagers informed the kin and they took Subbareddy to home. (ANI)

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Portugal fumes at exclusion from UK safe travel list

Portugals tourism sector reacted with fury and disbelief at Britains decision to maintain a quarantine regime for travellers coming from Portugal despite having a higher number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Portugal was left off a list o...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. White House says economy roaring back, touts safe coronavirus re-openings as cases soarU.S. President Donald Trumps White House on Thursday rallied around the message that all was well b...

Kollu Raveendra arrested in connection with murder of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao

Telugu Desam Party leader Kollu Raveendra on Friday has been arrested in connection with the murder of a YSR Congress Party leader Moka Bhaskar Rao in Machilipatnam on June 29. He was arrested after Raos wife alleged that TDP is behind the ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Meghan felt unprotected by UK royal family while pregnant court papersMeghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt unprotected by the British royal family while she was pregnant with her son Arch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020