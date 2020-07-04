Helicopters deployed in Jaisalmer to combat locust attack

As swarms of locusts continue to be a menace across the country, the locusts' control authorities in Jaisalmer is using helicopters to spray pesticides on a wide scale. "The helicopter has left for the area where aerial spraying will be done after the pesticide was loaded on it. The use of helicopters will help in managing large areas efficiently. One more helicopter is scheduled to arrive today as well," Dr Rajesh Kumar, Locust Control Officer, Jaisalmer told media reporters here on Saturday.

He further said all the people and animals have been evacuated from locust-infested area. "People residing in those areas have been evacuated and the control of locusts is being done in five areas." The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to the food supply and livelihoods of millions of people.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, all the groups of locust swarms are being tracked by teams of the state agriculture departments of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, local administrations and officials of the Central Locust Warning Organisation and control operations are underway. (ANI)