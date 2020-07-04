MP: No inter-state buses; inter-district services normalised
In an order on June 15, the home department had allowed normal bus operations in all districts, except those under Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain divisions. In districts under these three divisions, buses had been permitted to ply with 50 per cent capacity.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:36 IST
In view of the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has said that inter- state bus services will remain suspended until further orders, an official said on Saturday. In an order issued late on Friday evening, the state home department stated that inter-state bus operations will continue to be suspended, while inter-district buses will ply normally, the official said.
Last month, inter-district buses were allowed to ply with some restrictions. In an order on June 15, the home department had allowed normal bus operations in all districts, except those under Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain divisions.
In districts under these three divisions, buses had been permitted to ply with 50 per cent capacity. As on Friday, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 14,297 cases of coronavirus, while the toll stood at 593.
