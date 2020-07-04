PM shares pictures of Sindhu Puja he performed in Ladakh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared pictures of Sindhu Puja he performed in Ladakh, saying he prayed for the peace and prosperity of the nation The prime minister on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh amid the border standoff with China.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:56 IST
The prime minister on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh amid the border standoff with China. He interacted with Army personnel and paid glowing tributes to 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh
Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Modi said, "Performed Sindhu Puja in Nimu yesterday. Prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of our nation." The puja is performed on the banks of river Sindhu (Indus).
