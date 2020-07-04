Latur: Cong protests against fuel price hike

Latur: Cong protests against fuel price hikePTI | Latur | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 19:58 IST
The Latur unit of MaharashtraCongress on Saturday held protests against hike in fuel prices announced by the Centre
Party workers assembled at Murud and demanded that the hike be rolled back as common citizens were bearing the brunt since the move had caused a rise in prices of essential items, a Congress leader said
As part of the protest, Congressmen offered flowers to people who came to a nearby fuel pump to tank up vehicles.
