Assam Raj Bhavan campus declared containment zone after 2 COVID-19 cases

To maintain public hygiene and prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading in the area, it has been declared a containment zone and the Guwahati circle officer has been directed to seal the area immediately, Kamrup Metropolitan District Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu said. Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi, his wife Prem Mukhi and 176 employees, including security personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan and their family members, were tested on July 1 after two personal security officers had tested COVID-19 positive earlier.

Updated: 04-07-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:25 IST
The Raj Bhavan campus and its surrounding areas in Guwahati were sealed and declared a containment zone on Saturday after two persons of the Governor's Office tested COVID-19 positive, an official said. To maintain public hygiene and prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading in the area, it has been declared a containment zone and the Guwahati circle officer has been directed to seal the area immediately, Kamrup Metropolitan District Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu said.

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi, his wife Prem Mukhi and 176 employees, including security personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan and their family members, were tested on July 1 after two personal security officers had tested COVID-19 positive earlier. Among those tested on July 1, two staff members were found to be positive while the results of the others, including that of the governor and his wife, are awaited.

Any unauthorised entry or exit into or from the notified containment area is barred till the area is declared safe as per guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the DC said in an order. It said any movement of unauthorised individual and movement of vehicle within the notified area is prohibited with immediate effect.

All statutory and other directions regarding maintenance of social distancing will be strictly enforced in the sealed area, the order said. Any violation of this order will be dealt with strictly under relevant laws applicable, Pegu said.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district is under complete lockdown for 14 days from June 28 following rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Guwahati city. Guwahati city has reported 2,411 COVID-19 cases since June 24. Assam has so far reported 9,779 positive cases and of these, 3,455 are active cases, 6,327 people have been discharged from various hospitals, 14 have died and three have migrated out of the state.

