Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Legislative Council's acting chairman tests positive for COVID-19

His wife, two sons and daughter-in-law have also tested positive for the virus, said Singh's personal assistant Rahul Kumar who was also found to be infected. Awadhesh Narayan Singh was admitted to the isolation ward of AIIMS-Patna for treatment after his test report came in, the hospital's nodal officer on COVID-19 Sanjeev Kumar told PTI.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:46 IST
Bihar Legislative Council's acting chairman tests positive for COVID-19

Acting Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council Awadhesh Narayan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. His wife, two sons and daughter-in-law have also tested positive for the virus, said Singh's personal assistant Rahul Kumar who was also found to be infected.

Awadhesh Narayan Singh was admitted to the isolation ward of AIIMS-Patna for treatment after his test report came in, the hospital's nodal officer on COVID-19 Sanjeev Kumar told PTI. His wife Meena Singh, elder son Anand Raman and personal assistant Kumar are also being admitted to AIIMS, while younger son Nishant Ranjan and daughter-in-law Khushbu Singh will be in home isolation, family sources said.

"The test results of the six persons, including myself, came today and the reports of other family members are likely to come by late evening," Rahul Kumar said over the phone. Awadhesh Narayan Singh and all his family members had fever, following which samples were collected on Friday by a team of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

He administered the oath of office to nine newly-elected members of the Legislative Council on July 1. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and a host of other political leaders and officials were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

The chief minister has also sent his swab sample for COVID-19 test after Awadhesh Narayan Singh was found to be infected with the virus. He is the fifth legislator in the state to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Minister Vinod Kumar Singh and his wife have tested positive for the pathogen, besides BJP MLA Jibesh Kumar Mishra, Congress MLA Anand Shankar Singh and RJD MLA Shahnawaz Alam. Veteran RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, a former Union minister, has been discharged from AIIMS after recovering from the disease.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan CA plans for 75,000 seater stadium

Rajasthan Cricket Association is planning to construct a state-of-the-art 75,000 seater swanky stadium near the state capital, secretary Mahendra Sharma said on Saturday. When completed, it will be the third-largest cricket stadium in the w...

US: Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy programme for small businesses battered by the coronavirus. The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the programme to August 8. La...

Pune Mayor contracts coronavirus

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted.His condition was stable and he was undergoi...

JD Gaming win fourth straight LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming surged into third place with their fourth straight win Saturday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. JD Gaming 5-2, plus-5 differential swept Invictus Gaming 5-3, 2 with MVP performances by jungler Jin-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020