Nashik COVID-19 count now 5,187, death toll touches 270

Nashik COVID-19 count now 5,187, death toll touches 270PTI | Nashik | Updated: 04-07-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 22:55 IST
Nashik reported 323 COVID-19 caseson Saturday, taking the infection count to 5,187, while thesamples of eight people who died recently tested positiveduring the day, increasing the toll from the infection to 270,an official said
Of the eight deaths, five are from Nashik city, headded
The number of people discharged so far stood at 2,819,including 72 on Saturday, the official said.
