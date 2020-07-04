COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal jumps to 736 with record 19 fatalities in one day

West Bengal registered twin records of the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 fatalities and cases on Saturday, as 19 people succumbed to the disease and 743 more tested positive for the virus, the state health department said. The death toll mounted to 736, while the state's coronavirus tally shot up to 21,231, a bulletin released by the department said.

Of the 19 deaths, 18 were due to co-morbid conditions where COVID-19 was incidental, it said. Kolkata accounted for 242 fresh cases of COVID-19, followed by 164 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

Since Friday, 595 patients have been discharged, taking the number of those cured to 14,166, the bulletin said, adding that a record 11,018 samples have been tested in the state during the period. West Bengal has 6,329 active cases at present.

Meanwhile, the owner of a nursing home in the city's Lake Town area died due to the contagion at a hospital, health department sources said..