Heavy rain causes waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai
Mumbai was battered with rains on Sunday morning resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-07-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 13:13 IST
Mumbai was battered with rains on Sunday morning resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department, as of 8:30 am on Sunday morning, Thane reported 28 cm of rain, Santacruz 20.1 cm, and Colaba 13 cm.
Workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was seen in the Hindmata area of the city draining water off using water pumps. Visuals from King's Cross area showed busses barely making their way through the water-logged roads. Many people were seen stranded across the city.
The IMD had informed on Thursday that Mumbai and its adjoining areas would receive heavy rainfall in the next two to three days. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Thane and Palghar on Friday," the IMD said. (ANI)
