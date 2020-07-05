70 pc COVID-19 recovery rate in Delhi: AAP leader

According to the latest figures by the Delhi government, rate of COVID-19 positive cases has reduced to 10.58 percent with 70 per cent recovery rate along with the availability of 64 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients. Aam Admi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI, "Five strong strategies of Delhi government - more testing, more isolation, home isolation, aero surveillance and more availability of beds - have added to people's confidence. Almost 23,000 tests are being done per day which is reducing the positivity."

"Yesterday, more patients recovered compared to more patients being admitted. Moreover, they are more confident in people that one can recover during home isolation. There is the availability of approximately 64 percent beds. We wish they remain vacant," he added. National capital's recovery rate has also increased to 70 percent.

"With 70 per cent of recovery rate, things are moving in a good direction. However, there is a caveat to it. People have contributed a lot toward this achievement, but they also have to continue with it. The moment you are overconfident and do not observe social distancing it will again spread," Bharadwaj stated. Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free." (ANI)