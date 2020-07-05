Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Kolkata

A fire broke out at a godown packed with plastic items on the second floor of a multi- storey building in Burrabazar area of the city on Sunday. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the blaze, which erupted around 10 am, an official said.

It took the fire tenders over 90 minutes to douse the flames, the fire brigade official said. The blaze had spread to other floors of the dilapidated building, which also houses several other offices and godowns, most of which were shut on Sunday, he said.

"As the plastic goods godown was located next to a staircase, the fire spread quickly to the third and the fourth floors. The fire tenders were able to contain the blaze after one-and-hours hours. They are now busy dousing pockets of smouldering fire in the building," he added..