Lt Guv G C Murmu attends first Aarti at Amarnath cave temple

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu attended the first 'Aarti' at the Amarnath Cave temple on Sunday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 16:58 IST
Devotees who were unable to go to Amarnath cave in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, were glued to televisions to get darshans. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu attended the first 'Aarti' at the Amarnath Cave temple on Sunday. The Amarnath Shrine Board on Sunday made special arrangements, and for the first time live telecasted the aarti and darshan of Lord Amarnath.

Locals and devotees, who were unable to go to Amarnath cave in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, were glued to televisions in order to get darshans. "We thought that we won't be able to get darshans in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we really wanted to go to Amarnath. Shrine board did a very good thing by live telecasting the aarti. Today, everyone woke up early and saw the aarti. If proper arrangements are made, the devotees will surely go for the yatra," said Kartik Kak, a devotee.

"I used to always go for darshans earlier, this year we could not go due to COVID-19. Today, we got the darshans through the telecasting and we are very happy, it felt like we were there," said N J Kak, another devotee. Even though an official date of the Amarnath yatra has not been announced yet, the state government is trying to organise the yatra this year for which special arrangements are being made.

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, only a maximum of 500 yatris will proceed from Jammu by road per day to perform darshan. "Given the constraints, a maximum of 500 yatris only could be allowed per day by road from Jammu. It was informed that Baba Amarnath Aarti this year will be telecast live on Doordarshan," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said earlier. (ANI)

