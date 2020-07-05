Left Menu
Two-week lockdown in Assam's Dima Hasao district from July 6

A two-week lockdown will be imposed in Dima Hasao district in Assam from Monday amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, officials said.

PTI | Haflong | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A two-week lockdown will be imposed in Dima Hasao district in Assam from Monday amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, officials said. Dima Hasao is the second district in the state after Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, to impose a total lockdown. A two-week lockdown from June 28 to July 12 has been imposed in Kamrup Metropolitan.

Addressing a press conference, Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner Paul Barua said strict restrictions will be imposed to curb any possible community transmission of COVID-19 after six positive cases were detected, five of whom are frontline workers and one is a family member. "During the lockdown, grocery shops have been allowed to operate from 11 am to 4 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with requisite 30 per cent shops open on these days. Wearing of face masks, using sanitiser and maintaining social distancing will have to be ensured," he added.

"Wholesalers of grocery items are allowed to replenish stocks of retailers on Sundays and Thursdays between 3 pm and 6 pm, while no retail selling is allowed during this period," he added. Barua also said that activities relating to essential items supplied from the FCI establishments and e-commerce facilities shall be allowed to operate between 11 am and 4 pm on Fridays only.

"Roadside vending of any fruits, vegetables, fish, etc. will not be allowed. No haats, fairs, weekly markets shall be allowed. List of licensed grocery shops enlisted with the municipal board office will be checked to issue permits based on regulations," he added. As per the lockdown guidelines, all private offices, institutions, business establishments, outlets other than grocery shops and all public, private and commercial vehicles have been shut during this period.

Apart from grocery shops, exemptions are, however, given to pharmacies, clinical establishments, petrol pumps and LPG outlets, Barua said. Vehicles of the district administration, DDMA and those related to emergency and health services, Army vehicles, paramilitary vehicles, police vehicles, ambulance and vehicles carrying essential commodities are exempted, he added.

The official stated that police have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the order as per the guidelines issued throughout the district.

