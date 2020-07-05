Left Menu
Two more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab; 175 fresh cases take tally to 6,283

Seventy fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana, one of the worst-hit districts, followed by Patalia (26), Mohali (16), Ferozepur (11), Amritsar (10), Faridkot (eight), Jalandhar (seven), Sangrur (six), Gurdaspur (five), four each from Bathinda, Moga and Pathankot, and one each from Tarn Taran, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka and Mansa.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:33 IST
The death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab reached 164 on Sunday with two more fatalities, while the total number of cases climbed to 6,283 after 175 fresh infections were detected, a medical bulletin said. The two deaths were reported from Patiala and Tarn Taran, it said.

Seventy fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana, one of the worst-hit districts, followed by Patalia (26), Mohali (16), Ferozepur (11), Amritsar (10), Faridkot (eight), Jalandhar (seven), Sangrur (six), Gurdaspur (five), four each from Bathinda, Moga and Pathankot, and one each from Tarn Taran, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka and Mansa. Among the new cases are 26 jail inmates, a policeman and four health workers in Ludhiana.

A foreign returnee and four with travel history to other states also tested positive for the virus, the bulletin said. On Sunday, 102 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovering from the infection.

There are 1,711 active cases in the state while 4,408 people have been cured of the infection so far, the bulletin said. Ludhiana topped the COVID tally with 1,079 cases, followed by 957 in Amritsar, 841 in Jalandhar, 535 in Sangrur, 379 in Patiala, 302 in Mohali , 249 in Gurdaspur, 228 in Pathankot, 207 in Tarn Taran,  186 in Hoshiarpur, 148 in SBS Nagar,  133 in Muktsar, 123 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 121 in Moga, 119 each in Ferozepur and Faridkot, 114 in Rupnagar, 110 in Bathinda, 109 in Kapurthala, 103 in Fazilka, 71 in Barnala and 50 in Mansa, according to the bulletin.

Three patients are critical and are on ventilator support, while 26 are on oxygen support, it said. A total of 3,37,789 samples have been collected so far for testing, it added. PTI CHS VSD SNE

