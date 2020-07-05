Five more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana; cases breach 17,000-mark

Haryana on Sunday reported five more coronavirus deaths, as 457 fresh cases raised the state's caseload to 17,005. Three fatalities were reported from Faridabad and one each from Gurgaon and Ambala districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Of the total 265 COVID-19 deaths in the state, 100 have been reported from hardest-hit Gurgaon, where total infections are close to 6,000. The districts which reported fresh cases on Sunday include Faridabad (161), Gurgaon (120) cases, while 34, 12, 13, 16, 15, 18 cases were detected from Rewari, Sirsa, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Karnal and Hisar respectively. Nineteen cases each came from Panipat and Kurukshetra districts, as per the bulletin. The active cases in the state currently are 3,796. A total of 12,944 people have been discharged after recovery.

As many as 687 patients were discharged after recovery during the past 24 hours, the bulletin stated. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate on Sunday was 76.12 per cent, it said.