Gautam Buddh Nagar plants 9.36 lakh saplings in a day, exceeds own target

As many as 9,36,000 saplings were planted across Gautam Buddh Nagar as part of a mega afforestation drive carried out in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:20 IST
As many as 9,36,000 saplings were planted across Gautam Buddh Nagar as part of a mega afforestation drive carried out in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, officials said. The district had set a target of 8,86,000 plantations but exceeded it by 50,000, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pramod Srivastava said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called for the massive afforestation drive across all districts of Uttar Pradesh as part of his 'Van Mahotsav' campaign, chiefly involving government departments, targeting 25 crore plantations in the state. "Overall, 9,36,000 saplings were planted across Gautam Buddh Nagar at 882 sites. The Forest Department planted 3,02,000 saplings followed by the Noida Authority (2,76,000), the Greater Noida Authority (52,000) and the Yamuna Expressway Authority (50,000) among others," the DFO said.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, Greater Noida Authority CEO Narendra Bhooshan and Yamuna Expressway Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh also planted saplings during the campaign and were joined by local MP Mahesh Sharma and local MLAs Pankaj Singh, Tejpal Nagar and Dhirendra Singh. The Noida Authority, on its part too, exceeded its own target of plantations with a record figure of 2,76,000, its General Manager Rajev Tyagi said.

Eminent citizens across Noida and Greater Noida chipped in while the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel too joined the campaign in Greater Noida, the officials said. Inmates of the Luksar jail in the district also participated in the green drive by planting over 150 saplings, Prison Superintendent Vipin Mishra said.

