Cop tests COVID-19 positive in UP's Ballia

Cop tests COVID-19 positive in UP's BalliaPTI | Ballia | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:42 IST
A police sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday
Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said the sub-inspector's test report came back positive on Sunday and after that his residence was sealed
He also said the samples of a gunner and a driver attached to the sub-inspector have been sent for COVID-19 testing.
