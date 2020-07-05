In 4 months, Noida's COVID-19 tally goes from 1 to 2,765

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 118 more positive cases of COVID-19 taking its tally to 2,765, exactly four months since the first case of the novel virus was detected in the district, official data showed. The number of active cases in the district, however, stood at 978, according to the data released by UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, 113 patients were discharged during the period, taking the overall number of recoveries to 1,759 in the district so far, the data showed. The recovery rate improved to 63.61 per cent from 62.20 per cent on Saturday and 59.98 per cent on Friday, according to official statistics.

The mortality rate here stands at 1.01 per cent, slightly lower than 1.05 per cent on Saturday, according to the statistics. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, had recorded its first positive case of coronavirus on March 5. The deadly virus has so far claimed 28 lives in the district, the data stated. Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the second highest active cases of COVID-19 after adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,203) in the state. They are followed by Lucknow (550), Kanpur Nagar (337), Meerut (287), Varanasi (269), Aligarh (215), Bulandshahr (190), Mathura (186), Hapur and Bareilly (both 153) and Allahabad (152), the data stated. From Saturday to Sunday, 1,155 new COVID-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 607 patients got discharged from hospitals and 12 deaths were recorded, it showed. As of Sunday, there were 8,161 active COVID-19 cases in UP, while 18,761 patients have got discharged from hospitals and 785 deaths have been recorded so far, it added. There are 2,44,814 active cases across the country, while 19,268 deaths have been recorded and 4,09,082 patients have got discharged, according to a central government data updated till Sunday night.