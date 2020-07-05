Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cop attacked for catching two men for wrong-side driving

A policeman was injured after one of the two motorcycle-borne persons he had caught for going from the wrong side of the road, hit him with a stone in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:29 IST
Cop attacked for catching two men for wrong-side driving

A policeman was injured after one of the two motorcycle-borne persons he had caught for going from the wrong side of the road, hit him with a stone in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said. The incident occurred in the afternoon near Beed bypass, he said.

The accused, Subhash Devre (42) and pillion rider Kishor Bhagwat (25), are both residents of Aurangabad city, he added. "The policeman, Raju Kotwal, stopped the two bike- borne persons for breaking a traffic rule by going on the wrong side of the road. He asked them to pay fine. However, the duo started arguing with him," the official said.

"After the policeman gave the challan to them, Bhagwat spit on him and later hit him with a stone, in which he suffered injuries," he said. An offence was registered against the duo under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and others, police said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry Allyn engaged to longtime beau Genc Legrand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt makes compulsory for public to follow COVID-19 norms till 2021

The Kerala government has made it mandatory for public to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing of masks for the next one year, as part of its measures to tackle the spread of the virus in the state. Through an amendment brou...

Chile announces new $1.5 billion stimulus for middle class as pandemic rages

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Sunday a new 1.5 billion package of measures to help keep the countrys ailing middle class afloat as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy of the worlds top copper producer....

What would Kanye West have to do to launch a late White House bid?

If Kanye West is serious about running for president, the American rapper and fashion designer will face major obstacles to mount a serious campaign less than four months before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.West, who said in a July...

Motor racing-Norris goes from shocked to speechless with first podium

Lando Norris went from shocked to speechless to over the moon at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday as he celebrated a third place for McLaren and his first Formula One podium.The youngest driver in the race, at 20 years old, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020