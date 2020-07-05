Cop attacked for catching two men for wrong-side driving

A policeman was injured after one of the two motorcycle-borne persons he had caught for going from the wrong side of the road, hit him with a stone in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said. The incident occurred in the afternoon near Beed bypass, he said.

The accused, Subhash Devre (42) and pillion rider Kishor Bhagwat (25), are both residents of Aurangabad city, he added. "The policeman, Raju Kotwal, stopped the two bike- borne persons for breaking a traffic rule by going on the wrong side of the road. He asked them to pay fine. However, the duo started arguing with him," the official said.

"After the policeman gave the challan to them, Bhagwat spit on him and later hit him with a stone, in which he suffered injuries," he said. An offence was registered against the duo under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and others, police said.