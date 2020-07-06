Ghaziabad factory fire key accused nabbed

The Ghaziabad Police on Monday arrested the prime accused in the fire incident at an illegal candle-manufacturing factory here that claimed eight lives on Sunday, officials said. Nitin Chaudhary, who has been arrested after an FIR was lodged in the case, is being questioned, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said

The fire was reported around 4 pm Sunday from the factory located at Bakhrwa village in Modi Nagar. The factory had stocked up highly inflammable material used in small quantities to make special candles generally used in birthday cakes, according to officials

"The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by local villagers. The prime suspect, Nitin Chaudhary, has been arrested. He told the police that the candles were stocked in the factory and were being packed when the blaze broke out," SSP Naithani said. The accused is in police custody and being questioned further.