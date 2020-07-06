Two killed in car accident in Dehradun

Two people, relatives of BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy, were killed after a car fell into a gorge near Kimaadi-Mussoorie road. Among those dead are Neeraj Tyagi and his wife Shagun Tyagi, while their daughter Arushi Tyagi and driver Ashok got injured.

Sanjay Mishra, Station House Officer, Dehradun Cantonment, informed that police received information regarding the accident on Sunday that a car had fallen into a gorge. "Two people died and two others got injured after the car fell into a gorge near Kimaadi-Mussoorie road. Of the four persons travelling in the car, two deceased and one injured are relatives of (Rajiv Pratap) Rudy," said Sanjay Mishra, Station House Officer, Dehradun Cantonment.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Dehradun. (ANI)