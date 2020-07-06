Left Menu
Development News Edition

Theft of holy book: Dera Sacha Sauda chief, three others booked

After their questioning, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who is currently lodged in the Rohtak's Sunaria jail, and the three others were named in the FIR No.63, they said. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range) Ranbir Singh Khatra, who is leading the SIT, said the three others booked along with Ram Rahim are the dera's national committee members.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:35 IST
Theft of holy book: Dera Sacha Sauda chief, three others booked
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others were named in a case relating to theft of the Sikh's holy book Guru Granth Sahib, police said on Monday. He was named two days after the arrest of seven Sirsa dera followers by a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 desecration of religious texts. They were held from Faridkot. Five of them were remanded in two-day police custody while two were let off when their counsels claimed they had already secured bail. Later, the two joined investigation, said police. After their questioning, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who is currently lodged in the Rohtak's Sunaria jail, and the three others were named in the FIR No.63, they said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range) Ranbir Singh Khatra, who is leading the SIT, said the three others booked along with Ram Rahim are the dera's national committee members. Khatra said the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was named as a conspirator. "We have applied in a Faridkot court for the arrest warrants of the three accused who are absconding," Khatra said. "After the arrest of three accused, he (Dera chief) will also be questioned," the SIT head said. The case pertaining to the theft of a ''bir'' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib from a Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara on June 1, 2015 was registered at the Bajakhana police station in Faridkot. The dera chief, who is currently lodged at the Rohtak jail, was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women.

A special CBI court in Panchkula had also sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Life-saving HIV drugs risk running out as COVID-19 hits supplies - WHO

More than a third of the worlds countries say they are at risk of running out of life-saving AIDS drugs because of disruptions to supply lines and other problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Monday....

Southern European bond yields fall as markets pin hopes on economic recovery

Southern European bond yields fell on Monday, supported by expectations for hefty central bank stimulus and hopes that the world economy will bounce back quickly from the COVID-19 shock. Global stock markets rallied to four-week highs as in...

Supreme Court upholds cellphone robocall ban

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld a 1991 law that bars robocalls to cellphones. The case, argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, only arose after Congress in 2015 created an exception in the law that allows the aut...

48-year-old Tambe picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL draft

Former Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is set to become first Indian player to play in the Caribbean Premier League after being picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in the players draft. The 48-year-old, who has retired from first-class cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020