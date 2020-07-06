Left Menu
Maharashtra launches job portal, mandates domicile certificate

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched the Mahajobs Portal, aiming at making local manpower and employment opportunities available to companies and workers respectively.

Updated: 06-07-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:36 IST
Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai speaks to reporters on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched the Mahajobs Portal, aiming at making local manpower and employment opportunities available to companies and workers respectively. "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray launched the Mahajobs Portal today. This portal aims at making local manpower and employment opportunities available to companies and workers respectively," the CMO tweeted.

The portal will help in the recruitment of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled employees.However, those who will register at the job portal are required to submit domicile certificate, which has been made mandatory by the state government. "It is mandatory to submit the domicile certificate for the people registering at the job portal," said Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai. (ANI)

