MP Sumalatha, Congress MLA Ranganatha test positive for COVID- 19 in Karnataka

Sumalatha tweeted she got herself tested as she might have been exposed to COVID-19 during the course of her constituency duties and tours. Ranganath, representing Kunigal constituency in Tumakuru district, has been admitted to a private hospital in the city after he tested positive, party sources said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:48 IST
Actress turned Member of Parliament Sumalatha Ambareesh and Congress MLA H D Ranganatha tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka on Monday. Sumalatha, an independent MP from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, tweeted she has tested positive and is currently under home isolation as there were only "very mild" symptoms.

"By the grace of God, My immunity levels are strong and I am confident that I will get through this soon with all your support," she said appealing to those who have come in contact with her to get tested immediately if they have any symptoms. Sumalatha tweeted she got herself tested as she might have been exposed to COVID-19 during the course of her constituency duties and tours.

Ranganath, representing Kunigal constituency in Tumakuru district, has been admitted to a private hospital in the city after he tested positive, party sources said. State Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre in a tweet said he spoke to Ranganath, himself a medical doctor, over phone and that "the confidence in his voice has given me belief" he will be back victorious in the fight against COVID.

On Sunday Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister B Janardhana Poojary had tested positive for the deadly infection. Recently, Mangaluru City North MLA Bharath Shetty of the BJP had been infected by the virus.

