8 of a family taken ill after consuming cold drinks in Muzaffarnagar
In a suspected case of food poisoning, eight members of a family fell ill after consuming cold drinks in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Pathed village under Kairana police station area on Monday, they said.
The family members, including five children, complained of headache, vomiting and stomach problems after consuming the cold drinks, the police said. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.
