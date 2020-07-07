Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA makes seventh arrest in Pulwama attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said it has made the seventh arrest in the Pulwama attack case, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in an IED blast on February 14, 2019.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:59 IST
NIA makes seventh arrest in Pulwama attack case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said it has made the seventh arrest in the Pulwama attack case, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in an IED blast on February 14, 2019. NIA arrested the seventh accused named, Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, whom the agency has termed as "a terror associate" on July 5.

According to the agency, Kuchey a resident of Hajibal, Kakapora, Jammu and Kashmir, runs a sawmill at his place and harboured and extended logistic support to the Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) terrorists involved in the Pulwama attack. The main perpetrators in the case stayed in his house and Kuchey further introduced them to other over ground workers (OGWs) who provided safe houses during their stay and planning of the attack.

He also provided the JeM terrorists with high-end mobile phones which were used by them to communicate with the Pakistan-based JeM leadership as well as among themselves for giving final touches to their planning and for the execution of the attack, according to the agency. Further, one of the mobiles provided by him was also used for recording the video clip of a terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar, which became viral after the attack.

Kuchey was produced before the NIA Special Court, Jammu on July 6 and from there he was sent to 10 days' remand by the agency for custodial interrogation. Further investigation is underway.

This is the second arrest made by the NIA in connection with the ghastly attacks which took place last year. Earlier this month, the agency had arrested one more accused, named Mohd Iqbal Rather. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

History-sheeter held after gunfight in Greater Noida

A history-sheeter was held after he got injured in a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, allegedly involved in at least half a dozen criminal cases, was on his motorcycle when he was...

Demolition work of historic secretariat building in Telangana begins

The Chandrashekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana on Tuesday began razing of the old secretariat building complex here, which has stood the test of time and witnessed the rise and fall of several governments. The move comes days after t...

Russian court fines coronavirus-denying rebel monk

A Russian court on Tuesday fined a coronavirus-denying monk who has challenged Kremlin lockdown orders for spreading false information about the pandemic. The court in the Ural Mountains region ordered Father Sergiy to pay 90,000 rubles USD...

Syrian, Russian airstrikes in Idlib amount to war crimes, as do jihadist attacks - UN

Syrian and Russian planes have carried out deadly aerial strikes amounting to war crimes on schools, hospitals and markets in Idlib province, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday in a report that also condemned attacks by jihadist fighters.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020