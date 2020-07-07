Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demolition work of historic secretariat building in Telangana begins

The move comes days after the Telangana High Court dismissed a bunch of PILs challenging the state's decision to construct a new secretariat complex here by demolishing the existing one. "The demolition of the secretariat building began during wee hours of Tuesday and it will go on today," official sources said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:31 IST
Demolition work of historic secretariat building in Telangana begins

The Chandrashekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana on Tuesday began razing of the old secretariat building complex here, which has stood the test of time and witnessed the rise and fall of several governments. The move comes days after the Telangana High Court dismissed a bunch of PILs challenging the state's decision to construct a new secretariat complex here by demolishing the existing one.

"The demolition of the secretariat building began during wee hours of Tuesday and it will go on today," official sources said. Opposition parties including the Congress and BJP slammed the state government for taking up the project at a time when handling COVID-19 pandemic should be its immediate priority.

The ruling party, however, maintained that the demolition began after a stay on the matter was vacated by the High Court and that the state requires a well-planned secretariat. The chief minister's office on Tuesday released the elevation design of the proposed "integrated secretariat new building,"which would come up at the existing site.

The communication from Rao's office said he may approve the design. Rao laid the foundation stone for the new administrative complex on June 27 last year.

However, later some public interest litigations (PIL) were filed in the High Court against the construction of the new one alleging that it would cause unnecessary burden on the state's exchequer. Earlier, the state government had indicated that the new secretariat, which would come up in about four lakh sq-ft would cost around Rs 400 crore and it had decided to equip the new building with state-of-the-art connectivity and other features.

According to government sources, the new secretariat will be fully "Vaastu compliant." Noting that several buildings in the existing complex were builteight years ago, State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said they could have been used temporarily as a COVID-19 hospital. "We all (Congress leaders) served as ministers. Many buildings there are new. They were completed in 2012-13...," he told reporters.

The Congress leader claimed that adequate medical facilities, including beds and ventilators, are not available in hospitals in Hyderabad. Alleging that the TRS government's actions reminds of "a Nero, a Tughlak," State BJP president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the CM was making plans for demolition of secretariat and designing contracts at a time when people were facing enormous difficulties due to spread of COVID-19.

Chief Spokesperson of Telangana BJP, K Krishna Saagar Rao in a statement said the party strongly protests the 'atrocious action' of the TRS government in demolishing the old secretariat buildings for false prestige of KCR in the midst of a global pandemic crisis. "While CMs across the country are busy building infrastructure to accommodate COVID-19 patients, unfortunately Telangana has a Chief Minister, who is busy demolishing the existing infrastructure, which can easily be turned into a massive facility to accommodate thousands of COVID-19 patients," he said.

The BJP strongly believes that the old secretariat buildings complex could have been easily converted into a 20,000-bed facility. Reacting to the charges, Former TRS MP B Vinod Kumar said though pandemic is an issue, the demolition of the secretariat buildings began as the stay order was vacated and a concerned petition has been dismissed in court.

Asked about opposition's response to the construction of a new secretariat at the time of pandemic, Kumar said construction activity (in the state) has not stopped. The NDA government is going ahead with the central vista project in Delhi, he said adding "They too started." To a query on opposition criticism about 'Vastu' factor, he said 'Vastu' was not an issue and that existing secretariat was built in a haphazard manner with ministers and concerned officials sitting at different places.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lindiwe Zulu welcomes reopening of ECDs programmes

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has studied and welcomed the Gauteng High Court judgment on the reopening of early childhood development ECDs programmes.Delivered on Monday, the judgment by the High Court stipulated that private nu...

Case of HIV patient in remission offers hope to millions living with virus

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, July 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Ash Kotak found out he was HIV-positive in 1993, the diagnosis was still a death sentence.I was told to go off and have a good life on the assumption I would be dead in a f...

Topless women protest against Macron's reshuffle in front of Elysee

Three topless women protested in front of the Elysee Palace in Paris on Wednesday, one of them bearing the slogan RIP The Promises, shortly before President Emmanuel Macron held his first cabinet meeting with is reshuffled government.Anothe...

Colombian federation, FIFA official fined in ticket scam

The Colombian soccer federation and officials including FIFA Council member Ramn Jesurn have been fined millions of dollars for irregular ticket sales to World Cup qualifying games. In a decision announced late Monday, a Colombian business ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020