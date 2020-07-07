Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 NDRF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; tally rises to 197

Earlier on July 4, 10 NDRF personnel, all having travel history, have tested positive for novel coronavirus. The official also said that six patients of Mamit district were discharged from Covid-19 hospital on Tuesday.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:27 IST
5 NDRF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; tally rises to 197

At least six people, including five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, taking the states COVID-19 tally to 197, an official said on Tuesday. Of the 49 samples tested, these six people were found infected with novel coronavirus on Monday night, he said.

Five of them were NDRF personnel posted at Lungverh, about 15 km from Aizawl, and they have travel history to Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur and Assam. The sixth person, a woman of Siaha district, recently returned to the state from Delhi, the official said.

They have been placed under quarantine since their arrival in the state. Earlier on July 4, 10 NDRF personnel, all having travel history, have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The official also said that six patients of Mamit district were discharged from Covid-19 hospital on Tuesday. Now the state has 58 active cases and a total of 139 patients have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The highest number of 26 active cases was reported from Aizawl district, followed by 14 in Siaha, eight in Lunglei, four each in Lawngtlai and Mamit and two in Champhai. PTI COR NN NN

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Regulatory support, charging infra must for fast EV adoption: Auto executives

Regulatory support in terms of policies and incentives and availability of charging infrastructure are some of the major factors that would help in the growth of electric vehicles in the country,&#160;senior automobile industry executives s...

Man killed in spat over not giving snack to nephews

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two younger brothers over a quarrel over sharing snack with children in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, the police said. While the incident took place at Ishanagar town on Monday, the two a...

COLUMN-Global recession will hasten refinery rationalisation: Kemp

Coronavirus and the cyclical slump in petroleum consumption are accelerating a long-term rationalisation of the global refining industry and a shift eastwards in its centre of gravity to Asia. Refinery margins for making middle distillates ...

Lindiwe Zulu welcomes reopening of ECDs programmes

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has studied and welcomed the Gauteng High Court judgment on the reopening of early childhood development ECDs programmes.Delivered on Monday, the judgment by the High Court stipulated that private nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020