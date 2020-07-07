5 NDRF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; tally rises to 197

At least six people, including five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, taking the states COVID-19 tally to 197, an official said on Tuesday. Of the 49 samples tested, these six people were found infected with novel coronavirus on Monday night, he said.

Five of them were NDRF personnel posted at Lungverh, about 15 km from Aizawl, and they have travel history to Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur and Assam. The sixth person, a woman of Siaha district, recently returned to the state from Delhi, the official said.

They have been placed under quarantine since their arrival in the state. Earlier on July 4, 10 NDRF personnel, all having travel history, have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The official also said that six patients of Mamit district were discharged from Covid-19 hospital on Tuesday. Now the state has 58 active cases and a total of 139 patients have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The highest number of 26 active cases was reported from Aizawl district, followed by 14 in Siaha, eight in Lunglei, four each in Lawngtlai and Mamit and two in Champhai. PTI COR NN NN