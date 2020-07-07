CBSE revises class IX-XII syllabus for 2020-21 academic session

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the syllabus for the classes IX to XII during the academic session 2020-21 in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19. In a circular issued to all the heads of the institutions affiliated to it, the CBSE said that the revision of syllabi has been done due to extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and different parts of the world.

"Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalised to the extent possible retaining the core concepts," it said. CBSE said that the prevailing health emergency in the country and in different parts of the world, as well as the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in the loss of classroom teaching due to closure of schools.

"Therefore, the board has decided to revise the syllabi for classes IX-XII for the academic session 2020-21. The changes in the syllabi have been finalised by the respective course committees with the approval of the curriculum committee and the governing body of the Board," the circular said. It said that heads of schools and teachers may ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics.

"However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for internal assessment and year-end board examinations," the circular said. It said alternative academic calender and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum using different strategies may also be part of the teaching pedagogy.

For elementary classes (I-VIII) schools may follow the Alternative Academic Calendar and Learning Outcomes specified by NCERT, it added. (ANI)