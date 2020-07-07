Left Menu
Development News Edition

Media body seeks judicial probe into suicide by journalist undergoing treatment at AIIMS

A media body on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of a 37-year-old journalist undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here after he allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of the hospital building.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:05 IST
Media body seeks judicial probe into suicide by journalist undergoing treatment at AIIMS

A media body on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of a 37-year-old journalist undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here after he allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of the hospital building. In a statement, the Press Association, a media body of accredited journalists, also appealed to the government to sanction funds to the next of kin of the deceased as help in this grave crisis. Journalist Tarun Sisodia worked for a Hindi daily and lived with his wife and two children in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura.

Sisodia jumped from the fourth floor of the Trauma Centre on Monday and was shifted to the ICU, Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) had said. The police has said that they initiated inquest proceedings.

Doctors at the Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, tried to revive him but he succumbed to the injuries, hospital authorities had said. In letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, the Press Association demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident which can bring the truth to light.

Following the incident, Health Minister Vardhan had asked the AIIMS director to set up a panel to probe the matter. "I ordered AIIMS Director to immediately constitute an official inquiry into this incident, following which a high-level committee has been set up & shall submit its report within 48 hours," he had tweeted.

The Press Association said the inquiry that the government has ordered consisting of department heads of AIIMS, may not be appropriate since the incident happened in the institute. Sisodia was the sole bread earner in his family and is survived by his wife and two young daughters, it said.

The government should sanction funds to the next of kin of the deceased, the statement said. The Press Association had earlier urged the Centre to extend a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to working journalists who like all other health professionals are fighting against Coronavirus.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Aluko wants 30% BAME representation at top levels of UK Sport

Former England soccer international Eniola Aluko has called for an increase in Black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME racial diversity at the top level of UK Sport to 30. The lack of ethnic minority representation in national sports governin...

India’s recovered COVID-19 cases more than active cases per million: Govt

Indias recovered cases per million population is more than active COVID-19 cases per million, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, crediting states and Union Territories for early identification and effective management of coronavirus...

Maha govt will recruit 10,000 police constables: Ajit Pawar

As many as 10,000 constables will be recruited to strengthen law and order in Maharashtra and ease the work stress of the police force, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday. Apart from this, an all-woman battalion of the State R...

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead: Police Commissioner R K Meena.

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead Police Commissioner R K Meena....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020