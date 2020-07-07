Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five-day shutdown in urban pockets of Ganjam for health screening

The Ganjam administration on Tuesday announced complete shutdown in all urban areas and five block headquarters for five days beginning from Thursday in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. "We appeal to all the residents to cooperate with the health teams and disclose their symptoms without hiding anything," he said. After urban areas, such type of screening would be conducted in rural areas in the second phase, the collector said.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:22 IST
Five-day shutdown in urban pockets of Ganjam for health screening

The Ganjam administration on Tuesday announced complete shutdown in all urban areas and five block headquarters for five days beginning from Thursday in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. The complete shutdown will be imposed in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), Hinjili Municipality and 16 NAC (notified area council) areas, an official said.

The block headquarters include Sheragada, Sanakhemundi, Patrapur, Dharkote and Jagananth Prasad, he said. "Door-to-door health screening will be carried out in campaign mode in these areas during the complete shutdown period," said Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

As many as 200 health teams have been formed for the purpose. At least one doctor will be present in each team. While 100 teams will be engaged in the BeMC area, 100 teams will work in other areas, he said.

During the shutdown period from July 9 to July 13, essential services like medical facilities, agriculture works will continue without any restriction, he said. Apart from checking symptoms for COVID-19, the health teams would also collect data on diseases like tuberculosis and malaria.

"Medical facilities would be provided to them through telemedicine facilities from MKCG Medical College and Hospital. "We appeal to all the residents to cooperate with the health teams and disclose their symptoms without hiding anything," he said.

After urban areas, such type of screening would be conducted in rural areas in the second phase, the collector said. The number of coronavirus patients in the district has increased to 2,621 with a single day spike of 273 new cases on Tuesday.

The death toll in the district has increased to 24 with three persons succumbing to the deadly virus, officials said. Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on shop-keepers for not enforcing social distancing norms.

Shop keepers will be fined Rs 5,000 and their shops will be closed for 15 days for the first time. In the second instance, an FIR will be registered along with closure of shop for one month," said the collector..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises to three-week highs on news of Brexit talks dinner

Sterling rose to three-week highs on Tuesday, strengthening almost 1 against the euro, on optimism that British and EU trade negotiators could find common ground at a dinner planned for later in the day.A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris ...

Deepika Padukone 'grateful' as fans celebrate her 50 million Instagram followers

Fans of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday showered love over the 34-year-old actor as her Instagram follower mark surpassed 50 million. Padukone who is among one of the most followed Indian celebrities took to her Instagram storie...

Sport-Aluko wants 30% BAME representation at top levels of UK Sport

Former England soccer international Eniola Aluko has called for an increase in Black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME racial diversity at the top level of UK Sport to 30. The lack of ethnic minority representation in national sports governin...

India’s recovered COVID-19 cases more than active cases per million: Govt

Indias recovered cases per million population is more than active COVID-19 cases per million, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, crediting states and Union Territories for early identification and effective management of coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020