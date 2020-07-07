UP: Highest single-day spike of 1,332 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 29,968

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:19 IST
Eighteen people died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh as the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,332 new infections pushing the state's coronavirus tally to 29,968 on Tuesday, officials said. So far, 827 fatalities have been reported in the state, with 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, Principal Secretary for Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The total number of active cases stand at 9,514, he said. Prasad said as many as 1,332 fresh cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

He said 19,627 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.  Three fresh deaths were reported from Kanpur Nagar, two from Varanasi and one each in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Moradabad, Rampur, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Mathura, Bareilly, Etawah, Mirzapur and Hamirpur , a government release said. In Lucknow 196 fresh cases were reported followed by 149 in Ghaziabad, 115 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 51 each in Meerut and Bareilly, 47 each in Jhansi and  Baghpat among others since Monday, it said.

Testing for COVID-19 touched a new benchmark on Monday with 30,329 samples being tested in a single day. So far, over 9.22 lakh samples have been tested, he said. Stressing the need to take precautions against the novel coronavirus, Prasad said the government has taken serious note of people moving about without masks in public places.  To check this, the fine on people caught not using masks will be increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500. A notification in this regard will be issued in two to three days, he said.

"Increase in number of cases has been seen after 'Unlock', specially in work places and other such places where people sit in close proximity. There is a need to take utmost care. People seem to think that since 'Unlock' has started, the danger is over, which is wrong," Prasad said. So far, 33,571 COVID help desks have been set up by different departments at entry points of offices and industrial units, and till now, over 6,000 cases, having some symptoms, have been detected with their help, he said.

Referring to the door-to-door campaign launched in the state's Meerut division from July 2 and in other divisions from July 5, Prasad said surveillance teams are noting down details of COVID-19 symptoms, besides preparing a list of those with comorbidities. Data is being put on a portal to ensure that such cases get special care, he said.

