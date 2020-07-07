Covid-19 in Assam:Total lockdown for a week from Wednesday in West Karbi Anglong district

Assam's West Karbi Anglong district administration has announced total lockdown for a week from Wednesday, becoming the third district in the state to impose restrictions to prevent spread of coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner Syed Isfaqur Rahman in an order issued on Tuesday imposed total lockdown under the Disaster Management Act in the Municipal Board areas of Hamren, Baithalangso and Donkmokam and also in areas under Kheroni police station from 7 p.m of July 8 till 7 a.m of July 15.

The weekend lockdown, already in force since July 27, will continue beyond July 15 in the Municpality areas and sub-urban areas. Kamrup (Metro), under which Guwahati city falls and has reported a high number of 3,891 cases since June 24, had imposed shutdown since June 28 while Dima Hasao district imposed it from July six for two weeks.

Establishment of the Deputy Commissioner, including Treasury establishments, defence, police and security, fire and emergency services, disaster management, electricity, water sanitation, Municipal staff required for emergency services will be allowed to function during the lockdown, the order stated. Hospitals and retail medical outlets, government officers and employees who are employed under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, bank branches with skeletal services have been allowed to function while ATMs shall operate.

Quarantine facilities shall operate and ongoing construction works related to medical care and construction for COVID care centres are allowed. Print and electronic media, including newsaper distribution, are allowed but it is advised that minimum number of persons should come out in the open.

Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services shall continue with persons having specially assigned duties being allowed to come out while vehicles of health, fire, law and order and emergency services are allowed. Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services allowed to work from home with emergency repair crew allowed movement subject to prior permission and passes from appropriate authority.

Petrol pumps and gas agencies are allowed to operate during the lockdown but LPG products will be distributed at the home of customers while transportation of petroleum to other districts are allowed to move through highways, the order stated..