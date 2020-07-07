Thane hosp errs, gives COVID-19 victim's body to wrong family

The case of a COVID-19 patient going missing a few days ago in Thane city was solved late Tuesday evening after it was it found that his body was handed over by the hospital to the wrong family. The kin of the 72-year-old man had filed a missing persons case in Kapurbawdi police station late Sunday night after they were unable to trace him post his admission in the newly-commissioned Global Hub COVID facility on June 29.

Officials said the body of the man was handed over to a family in Kopri two days ago which conducted the last rites soon after. "A probe by a civic team set up on Tuesday found that the kin of this family in Kopri is alive and under treatment at a COVID facility. The hospital has said the goof-up was a result of case papers of the two patients getting mixed up," an official said.