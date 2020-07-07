Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locust control operations carried out in more than 2.75 lakh hectares area in country

Locust control operations were carried out in more than 2.75 lakh hectares area in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh, Haryana and Bihar from April 11 till July 6, 2020, according to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:28 IST
Locust control operations carried out in more than 2.75 lakh hectares area in country
Drones being used in anti-locust operations. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Locust control operations were carried out in more than 2.75 lakh hectares area in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh, Haryana and Bihar from April 11 till July 6, 2020, according to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Aerial spraying capacity for anti-locust operations has also been strengthened, along with a Bell helicopter deployed in Rajasthan.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also conducted trials in anti-locust operations by using a Mi-17 helicopter. Further, five companies with 15 drones have also been deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for locust control on tall trees and in inaccessible areas.

The Ministry said that as of July 6 control operations have been done in 1,43,422 hectares area by Locust Circle Offices (LCOs), apart from this, control operations have also been done in 1,32,465 hectares area by state governments. "In the intervening night of July 6 and 7, control operations were carried out at 22 places in 7 districts viz.Barmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Ajmer, Sikar and Jaipur of Rajasthan State and 1 place each in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh and Tikamgarh districts of Madhya Pradesh by LCOs. Besides this, State Agriculture Department of Uttar Pradesh also carried out control operations at 3 places in Jhansi district, while that of Madhya Pradesh State Agriculture Department at 1 place in Tikamgarh district, in the intervening night of 6th-7th July 2020 against small groups and scattered population of locusts," a release read.

The Ministry said that India has become the first country in the world to deploy drones to fight the locust invasion. On May 21, the MoCA had granted conditional exemption to the government entity for use of remotely Piloted Air Craft System for anti-locust operations subject to various terms and conditions. Further, on June 27, MoCA further relaxed the terms and conditions and permitted the use of engine-powered drone up to 50kg and use of drones during night times also for anti-locust operations.

Presently 60 control teams with spray vehicles are deployed in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and more than 200 Central Government personnel are engaged in locust control operations. In addition, today 20 spray equipments have reached India. It added that the locusts have caused minor crop losses in Rajasthan.(ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

In France, study shows virus hit African immigrants hardest

Death rates among immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa doubled in France and tripled in the Paris region at the height of Frances coronavirus outbreak, according to a study from the French governments statistics agency released on Tuesday. Th...

Nuggets name Booth as general manager

The Denver Nuggets promoted Calvin Booth from assistant general manager to the teams vacant GM role on Tuesday. The Nuggets general manager post was vacated in April when Arturas Karnisovas left to become the Chicago Bulls new executive vic...

Eagles' Jackson apologizes after posting anti-Semitic messages

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson issued an apology after posting an anti-Semitic message that he attributed to Adolf Hitler and admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on social media. The Eagles on Tuesday res...

Assam reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, toll 16; total cases up by 814 to 13,336

Assam reported two COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll to 16, while 814 new positive cases pushed the states tally to 13,336, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Among the latest casualties is a woman, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020