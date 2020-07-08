Left Menu
Driver held for running over boy, throwing him into drain

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the driver of a pickup van who allegedly ran over a 10-year-old boy in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area and pushed him into a drain in Noida, officials said.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the driver of a pickup van who allegedly ran over a 10-year-old boy in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area and pushed him into a drain in Noida, officials said. The incident took place on Sunday around 5.30 pm, they said.

After the accident, instead of taking the boy to a hospital, the accused took him and thew him into a drain in Noida Sector-15, a senior police officer said. The victim has been identified as Gaffar, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Yamuna Khadar area, police said.

Gaffar went missing on Sunday evening. His family tried to find him and later approached Mayur Vihar police station, they said. During investigation, a child informed police that Gaffar came under the wheels of a pickup van and later the driver took him in his vehicle, the officer said.

"The team of Mayur Vihar police station worked diligently. They analysed the CCTV footage of the area and arrested the accused. He was identified as Madan Gopal, a resident of Bihar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Jasmeet Singh said. The accused told police that he was scared after the accident and instead of taking him to a hospital, he dumped the boy into a drain and fled.

Police could not find the boy till Tuesday evening. The pickup van has been seized, they added..

