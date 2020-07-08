Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gzb authorities raid firecrackers unit in residential area, seize 250 quintals of explosives

The Ghaziabad district administration on Tuesday raided a godown of firecrackers manufacturing factory in Farukh Nagar of Loni area in the district and seized over 250 quintals of various explosive substances, including readymade crackers, an official said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-07-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 01:10 IST
Gzb authorities raid firecrackers unit in residential area, seize 250 quintals of explosives

The Ghaziabad district administration on Tuesday raided a godown of firecrackers manufacturing factory in Farukh Nagar of Loni area in the district and seized over 250 quintals of various explosive substances, including readymade crackers, an official said. The raid on the firecrackers unit operating in the residential area was conducted two days after eight persons, including seven women, were charred to death and several others suffered burns in a fire that engulfed a candle-making unit at Bakharwa village of Modinagar.

The raid on the firecracker unit was conducted by Loni Sub Divisional Magistrate Khalid Anjum on District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey to check illegal activities in units dealing with explosive materials. Officials said Farukh Nagar in Ghaziabad is stated to be one of the largest hubs of firecrackers manufacturing units in north India.

In this area several firecrackers units operate illegally and stealthily by locals, they added. SDM Anjum said a Santro car laden with firecrackers and explosives, besides a licensee telescopic rifle of 315 bore, too was seized in the raid.

The factory licensee, who is considered to be one of the biggest suppliers of firecrackers and candles in the country, however, managed to escape, the SDM said, adding a recommendation has been made to cancel his factory’s license. A case has also been registered against Israr and his accomplice Anwar for operating the unit in a residential area in violation of the Explosives Act provisions, the SDM said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK would leave the EU on Australia terms if no deal reached, Johnson tells Merkel

Britain is prepared to leave the European Union on the same terms as Australia has with the bloc if it cannot agree on a future trading deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Germanys Angela Merkel in a telephone call on Tuesday. On the fu...

Malaysian palm oil giant hit with forced labour allegations

An anti-trafficking organization has filed a petition to ban the importation of palm oil produced by one of the worlds largest suppliers, saying it found evidence of child and forced labour on plantations that supply American food and cosme...

UK's Sunak targets youth unemployment with $2.5 billion scheme

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will on Wednesday announce a new scheme to stave off youth unemployment as he attempts to revitalise the economy following its COVID lockdown. The 2 billion pound 2.5 billion Kickstart Scheme will enable...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UKs Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coinElton John on Monday became the second artist to be honoured by Britains Royal Mint with a commemorative coin payin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020