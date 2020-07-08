44 new coronavirus cases in Indore

As many as 44 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths were reported in Indore on Tuesday, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia. The total number of cases in the district has reached 4,998 and death toll at 252.

With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, the death toll has reached 20,160.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,59,557 are active and 4,39,948 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)