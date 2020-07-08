Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naidu remembers former PM Chandra Shekhar on his death anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Chandra Shekhar on his death anniversary, saying he will be remembered for espousing the cause of social change. "He will always be remembered for striving to uplift the downtrodden & espousing the cause of social change," Naidu said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 11:11 IST
Naidu remembers former PM Chandra Shekhar on his death anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Chandra Shekhar on his death anniversary, saying he will be remembered for espousing the cause of social change. Chandra Shekhar was the prime minister between November 1990 and June 1991. He died on this day in 2007. "Remembering former Prime Minister, Shri Chandra Shekhar on his death anniversary. He was a staunch socialist and firmly believed in upholding democratic values," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. "He will always be remembered for striving to uplift the downtrodden & espousing the cause of social change," Naidu said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 07, 2020

Money Market Operations as on July 07, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MOMENY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 289,397.51 3.14 1.00-4.10 I. Call Money 11...

India's coronavirus caseload climbs to 7,42,417

With 22,752 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a day, Indias virus caseload increased to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 20,642 with 482 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The num...

Skullcandy Debuts Fresh Expansions to Their Massively Popular True Wireless Families Four New True Wireless Earbuds Now Available

Skullcandy Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand, continues to address the True Wireless category with the launch of four feature-rich True Wireless earbuds - Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel, and Sesh Evo. Each of the new releases are j...

STF Constable, SHO injured in encounter with Vikas Dubey's aide in UP's Hamirpur

Two police personnel, including a STF constable were injured in the encounter with Amar Dubey, here on Wednesday. Amar Dubey, a close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, was killed in an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020